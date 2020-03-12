COVID-19 fallout wipes out sporting events in B.C.

Concerns over COVID-19 continue to spread throughout the wide world of sports, throwing schedules and teams into turmoil.

Here is a list of how some B.C. teams, championships and events have — and haven't — been affected at this time.

Vancouver Sun Run

Organizers say the event, which was to take place on April 19, has been cancelled in light of the latest information from federal and provincial health agencies. Participants will be able to defer their registration to 2021. The annual event attracts upwards of 40,000 participants.

Vancouver Canucks: NHL season suspended.

The National Hockey League announced Thursday it was suspending all games after an NBA player tested positive. In a statement, the NHL said "it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time," due to the fact the leagues share "so many facilities and locker rooms."

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: MLS season suspended for 30 days effective immediately.

The Whitecaps were next scheduled to play the Colorado Rapids this Saturday at B.C. Place. A March 21 game at Yankee Stadium versus New York FC and a home game against Real Salt Lake on April 4 are also affected. B.C. Place, the Whitecaps' home stadium, has also cancelled all major events for the near future after the province's directive to avoid all gatherings with more than 250 people.

2020 World Women's Curling Championships in Prince George: cancelled.

International teams had already started arriving in Prince George in advance of Saturday's opening games when in a joint statement issued Thursday by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recommended the event be cancelled because of the increasing risk around the COVID-19 pandemic. "We understand what the championship means to the athletes who have trained hard to compete, but the health of British Columbians is our first priority," they said.

Kerri Einarson and her Manitoba team had earned the right to represent Canada at the 2020 World Women's Curling Championships in Prince George by virtue of winning the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Western Hockey League: season paused.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its three regional leagues, the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey, announced on Thursday a pause of the 2019-20 season and all hockey activity after consultations with medical professionals. The move affects five B.C. based teams; the Vancouver Giants, the Kelowna Rockets, the Kamloops Blazers, the Victoria Royals and the Prince George Cougars. What is not clear is how the pause will affect the 2020 Memorial Cup Tournament — a championship tournament of the top teams in the CHL and the host team which is scheduled to be held in Kelowna, B.C. in late May.

Sport B.C. Athlete of the Year Awards: postponed.

The 54th annual event honouring the top athletes in the province and hosted by CBC's Scott Russell was slated for this evening at the Vancouver Convention Centre. It was postponed Thursday morning after a unanimous decision by the board of directors.

Vancouver Warriors: National Lacrosse League suspends games until further notice.

The Warriors next scheduled game on Friday, March 13 at Rogers Arena versus the San Diego Seals has been cancelled.

B.C. Lions: March 20 Orange Helmet Awards and Texas tryouts postponed.

Saturday, March 14 Austin player auditions and Sunday, March 15 in Dallas cancelled.

2020 NorAm Alpine Ski Finals and Canadian Alpine Championships at Panorama Mountain: cancelled

Alpine Canada and U.S. Ski & Snowboard have called off the 2020 Alpine NorAm Finals March 17-24 at Panorama Mountain Resort. The Canadian Championships March 25-28 at Panorama are also cancelled.

2020 Canadian Nordic Ski Championships in Vernon: cancelled.