B.C.'s COVID-19 fall booster program begins rolling out next week

The rollout of the fall COVID-19 booster program is expected to begin next week, according to provincial health authorities.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said everyone five and older is encouraged to get a fall booster six months after their last shot. For those who developed COVID-19 after their last shot, the recommended interval is three months after their infection.

Starting in October, the province will begin offering both a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot at the same time.

Last month, Health Canada approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna to target the highly contagious Omicron variant. The bivalent vaccine is a combination containing a mixture of spike protein elements from both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and Omicron variant BA.1.

Henry said the vaccine offers protection against Omicron sub-variants that are currently circulating, including BA.4 and BA.5.

