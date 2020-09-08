B.C. schools and health authorities report at least 20 COVID-19 exposures

Since students returned to classrooms around British Columbia less than two weeks ago, there have been 16 exposures of COVID-19 in elementary and secondary schools, according to reports from regional health authorities.

Additionally, over the weekend, Surrey school district superintendent Jordan Tinney announced four more exposures.

Island Health and Vancouver Coastal Health are the only regional health authorities without current school exposures listed on their websites, though there are unconfirmed reports of exposures at two West Vancouver schools and one Richmond school.

Vancouver Coastal Health would not confirm or deny reports of any specific exposures, but did acknowledge exposure events have occurred.

"We are aware of and will continue to see cases of COVID-19 occurring in staff and students. The robust school safety plans currently in place are designed to minimize the number of people who are exposed in school settings," Vancouver Coastal Health wrote in an email.

The email said VCH will notify all people exposed to COVID-19 in the most direct way possible, and when that is not possible, they will issue a letter or public notification.

If there is a school exposure in the region and action is required, VCH says a notification will be issued on its website.

The regional health authorities remind parents that a notification of an exposure does not mean their child has been exposed to COVID-19, but indicates that a single person with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended school during their infectious period.

Thank you to the Queen Elizabeth Secondary community for working with us on another COVID contact. Letters going out today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Surreybc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Surreybc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sd36learn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sd36learn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofSurrey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofSurrey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Surrey_Schools?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Surrey_Schools</a> Thanks as always to <a href="https://twitter.com/Fraserhealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fraserhealth</a> for your work and dedication. <a href="https://t.co/j3ZDud0QVT">pic.twitter.com/j3ZDud0QVT</a> —@jordantinney

Public health officials investigate all school cases and conduct contact tracing. Children are advised to continue to attend school unless parents receive a phone call or letter from public health officials.

Current school exposures:

This is not an exhaustive list. There may be other school exposures that have not been shared widely by the health authorities or school officials.

Fraser Health

Delta Secondary, Sept. 11

Johnston Heights Secondary, Sept. 8, 9, 10 and 11

Latimer Elementary, Sept. 10

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Sept. 14, 15

Morgan Elementary, Sept. 8, 9 and 10

North Surrey Secondary, Sept. 14

Panorama Ridge Secondary, Sept. 8

Princess Margaret Secondary, Sept. 11

Sullivan Heights Secondary, Sept. 8

T. E. Scott Elementary, Sept. 14, 15

William Watson Elementary, Sept. 10

Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location), Sept.1 and 4

Khalsa Secondary School, Sept. 9, 10

Confirmed by Surrey school district superintendent Jordan Tinney

Tamanawis Secondary, Sept. 14, 15, 16 and 17

LA Matheson Secondary, Sept. 14, 15 and 16

Panorama Ridge Secondary (second exposure), Sept. 10

Queen Elizabeth Secondary, Sept. 14

Interior Health

Stanley Humphries Secondary School, Sept. 11

Northern Health