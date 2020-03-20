COVID-19 confirmed at 4th Metro Vancouver long-term home

Fraser Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at a fourth long-term care facility in Metro Vancouver.

The health authority said Friday a staff member at the Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam, B.C., tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A statement said the worker is now in isolation at home.

The statement said officials are working with other staff to figure out who else may have been exposed to the virus.

"To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring long-term care staff currently working at Dufferin Care Centre will not be working at any other facility," the statement said.

The authority said visitation at the facility has also been limited to essential guests only. Staff and residents' movement within the centre has been restricted, cleaning has been enhanced and residents and staff will now be screened twice a day.

The centre is the fourth long-term care facility in the region to confirm a case of COVID-19 among a staff member or resident.

The Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and Haro Park Centre in Vancouver are all long-term care homes with confirmed cases among residents and/or staff.

Seven of the eight COVID-related deaths in B.C. stem from the outbreak at the Lynn Valley centre.