Limited drop-in vaccinations offered at 4 clinics in Vancouver Coastal Health area

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has opened up a limited number of drop-in spots at vaccination sites in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond and Whistler.

In a release, VCH said people aged 12 and older who still need their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine can drop in at the specified dates and times for "easy access to same-day appointments, with managed wait times."

Those 70 and older (born in 1951 or earlier) can do the same for their first or second dose.

"Most of the health authorities are planning drop-ins to try to increase access and ensure there are no barriers for people," said Bob Chapman, interim vice-president of Vancouver Coastal Health.

"It's just another opportunity to try to get people in and increase the uptake of first doses."

The four participating clinics, with dates and times, are:

ICBC Claims Centre, 255 Lloyd Ave., North Vancouver

June 22, 23, 24, 7-10 p.m.

Availability: 50 drop-in spots per day

50 drop-in spots per day Eligibility: Ages 12-69, first dose only; ages 70-plus, first or second dose

Vancouver Community College, 1199 E. 7th Ave., Vancouver

June 23, 26, 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Availability: 400 drop-in spots per day

400 drop-in spots per day Eligibility: Ages 12-69, first dose only; ages 70-plus, first or second dose

Seniors Centre at the Minoru Centre, 7191 Granville Ave., Richmond

June 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Availability: 200 drop-in spots

200 drop-in spots Eligibility: Ages 55-69, first dose only; Ages 70-plus, first or second dose

Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler

June 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Availability: 300 drop-in spots

300 drop-in spots Eligibility: Ages 12-69, first dose only; ages 70-plus, first or second dose

People without personal health numbers and those who are not residents of B.C. are welcome, according to VCH. On-site staff will help people register and book appointments at other clinics in the region, if needed.

Chapman said if demand for the drop-in spots is high, the clinics will use a wristband or number system to manage people.

He said there is ample capacity at most VCH vaccination clinics for those wanting to book their second dose.

The health authority says more drop-in spots and locations may be added in the future.

The Vancouver Coastal Health region includes Richmond, Vancouver, the North Shore, Sunshine Coast, Sea to Sky corridor, Powell River, Bella Bella and Bella Coola.