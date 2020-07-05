COVID-19 death toll at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver climbs to 8

A total of eight residents have now died during an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care hospital in southeast Vancouver.

Holy Family Hospital has been dealing with a growing number cases since an outbreak was declared at the facility on June 9.

On an information page, meant to keep families of residents up-to-date about the outbreak, Providence Health Care, which runs Holy Family Hospital, says 42 residents at the facility and 24 staff have tested positive for the disease.

There have been three new deaths, two on Friday and one on Saturday, since provincial officials last updated COVID-19 numbers.

'Heartfelt condolences'

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one during this difficult time," said Providence Health care in its message.

As of Saturday mid-day, positive tests came back for six new staff members as part of the 24.

There are two main services at Holy Family, a 126-bed long-term care facility and a 65-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit.

There are no cases in the rehab unit.

Providence Health Care says medical staff and infection control experts are "continuing to work with public health around the clock to ensure our long-term care residents and staff are kept as safe as possible."

The outbreak at Holy Family Hospital is one of three at long-term care or assisted-living facilities. There is also an outbreak at one acute-care facility.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Ministry Adrian Dix will next provide a briefing on COVID-19 in B.C. on Monday at 3 p.m.