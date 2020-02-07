The first COVID-19 related death in Canada has been recorded in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said a male resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre passed away late Sunday.

The North Vancouver facility had been identified as a COVID-19 hotspot three days ago.

Henry said two more residents of the home have tested positive.

Five more cases of the viral infection have been confirmed in B.C., bringing the provincial total to 32.

Henry said two of the new cases involve travel. One is a female in her 50s who recently returned from Iran. The second is a man in his 30s who travelled from Italy. Iran and Italy are locations struggling with large COVID-19 outbreaks.

"This is obviously a very sad day for all of us, but especially for the family and loved ones of the man who passed away at the Lynn Valley care home," said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

On the weekend, Dix urged British Columbians to avoid travelling on cruise ships, a message that was reinforced earlier Monday by Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam.

"I've asked Canadians to think twice about being on cruise ships. Today, the Public Health Agency of Canada is recommending that Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel due to COVID-19," Tam said.

"The risk to the general population remains low, but this could change rapidly. We are most concerned for Canada's vulnerable populations."

More to come.