COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in B.C., as 358 new cases confirmed over the weekend

Four more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in B.C. over the weekend and another 358 new cases have been confirmed, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday.

The update includes three days of data. There are now 1,353 active cases of novel coronavirus infection, with 66 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

To date, 9,739 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 242 people who have died. As of Monday, 3,010 people are under active monitoring by public health workers because of potential exposure to the virus.

Henry presented new modelling on the pandemic's effect on B.C. during Monday's briefing. It shows that even though the number of new cases reported every day continues to be high, the rate of growth for the active caseload has begun to drop again.

"We are flattening our curve. It's the work of all of us as individuals and communities that is making this difference," she said.

The average number of new infections per COVID-19 case has now dropped below one, while the average person is now having about 45 per cent of their normal close contacts. Henry said it's important to make sure that pattern continues, especially with Thanksgiving coming up this weekend.

"This year I encourage everybody to be large in thanks, large in gratitude, but small in size," she said.

Meanwhile, B.C.'s testing capacity continues to ramp up dramatically. There were about 33,000 tests performed over the last three days, of which just 1.03 per cent were positive.

Between last week and the week before, the total number of COVID-19 tests jumped by 15 per cent.

Schools getting the grade

The latest data shows that people between the ages of 20 and 39 continue to make up the majority of new confirmed cases.

It also includes the latest information on how the return to class has affected transmission of the disease. As of Oct. 1, there had been 50 exposure events in B.C. schools.

"What we're not seeing is schools amplifying transmission rates," Henry said.

Last week, Henry gave a favourable assessment of how schools were doing with efforts to prevent outbreaks in classrooms since students went back in September.

She said a robust system of contact tracers are quickly isolating people who test positive and that the system is working despite needing a few adjustments.

The BCCDC has also issued a lengthy list of dos and don'ts when it comes to having a safe Halloween this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.