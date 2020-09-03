COVID-19 case found at Surrey long-term care home, says Fraser Health

Fraser Health officials say a staff member at a long term care home in Surrey, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an emailed statement Thursday, the health authority said it has sent a rapid response team to the site and communication with residents and families is underway.

Cherington Place is a long-term care facility in the 13000-block of 111A Avenue near Surrey's Bridgeview neighbourhood.

It's owned and operated by Belvedere Seniors Living.

Staff member isolated

Fraser Health's email stated that the staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

It said enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site, and officials are working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Fraser Health measures include maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care, restricting visitors and staff movement within the facility and enhancing cleaning and infection control measures.

Residents, families and staff are being notified, while staff and residents will be screened for symptoms twice a day, according to the email.

During this time, Fraser Health said it will add staff dedicated to addressing questions from concerned residents and family.

