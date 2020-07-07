Will Monday's COVID-19 numbers reflect health officials' cautions?

B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the number of COVID-19 infections in the the province on Monday at 3 p.m. PT.

The briefing will be the first since Friday, when a news release from the Ministry of Health announced 27 news cases and one more death in B.C., for a fatality toll of 191 people.

Cases have been steadily ticking upwards since the province entered Phase 3 of its gradual reopening in late June. It's something health officials warned could happen as people expanded their social interactions.

Henry, who described last week in B.C. as a "turning point," has asked the public to pull back on social interactions, and "recommit" to physical distancing.

The new cases announced on Friday included 13 from an outbreak on on Haida Gwaii, which health officials say are all linked to local residents and off-island travel.

Health officials also said an outbreak in Kelowna continues to grow and anyone who may have been exposed needs to monitor themselves closely.

Nearly 1,000 British Columbians are currently in self-isolation, with up to 86 cases now linked to public gatherings and parties in the Kelowna area.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry walk through the basement of the legislature in Victoria B.C. on their way to a COVID-19 briefing on July 16, 2020. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) show the Okanagan has had 107 positive tests between July 10 and July 23.

During the same period, 58 people were diagnosed south of the Fraser River, 49 in Vancouver and four in Richmond.

Meantime, an online list from the BCCDC listing possible coronavirus exposures stemming from flights involving Vancouver has grown to 13 since June 3.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. to date is 3,419.