Another 25 cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White Ski Resort cluster

Another 25 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Big White Ski Resort, bringing the total number of cases in the community cluster to 136.

According to the Interior Health Authority, 88 individuals who have tested positive in the cluster reside on the mountain near Kelowna. Twenty-seven cases remain active and 109 people have recovered.

The first outbreak was reported in mid-December among ski hill staffers who had been socializing against COVID-19 protocols.

Ten employees were fired for breaking their contractual obligations to report COVID-19 symptoms to managers and for failing follow public health orders restricting social gatherings.

Interior Health says the risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White as long as they follow public health guidance, like sticking to household bubbles and avoiding socializing and gatherings.

It says testing in the community will continue and the next update will be given on Friday, Jan. 8.

The health authority continues to remind those in the Big White community to avoid social gatherings and to stick to immediate household bubbles, along with the other precautions like physical distancing, regular hand washing and wearing a mask.