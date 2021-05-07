Health authorities in B.C. have been withholding detailed COVID-19 data from public, leaked reports show

Health officials in B.C. have been withholding detailed data from the public around COVID-19 case counts and neighbourhood-level vaccinations, which are outlined in two leaked reports from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The reports, first obtained by The Vancouver Sun, contain maps that show how cases are distributed across the province by neighbourhood, in far more detail than has been released to date. The documents show which areas have the highest test positivity rates and whether those hotspots are being vaccinated.

The reports, which are four times as long as those made public, also contain a deeper breakdown on variants of concern and note the risk to B.C. as Alberta grapples with the highest case rate in the country.

The BCCDC has refused to make such data public, even as transmission in B.C. accelerated to record levels during the second and third waves of the pandemic.

In the wake of the leak, a medical director with the BCCDC told CBC on Friday that the centre's attitude toward the release of geographical data might now be changing.

"That has been a longstanding discussion at various tables and I believe the tide is probably changing in that area," Monika Naus, medical director of the BCCDC's communicable diseases and immunization service, said on CBC's The Early Edition.

"But historically, concerns have been about the risk of identification or, potentially, stigmatisation of certain populations.

"It's a benefit-risk assessment. I'm sure that the Ministry of Health and others have been buried deep in those conversations about [what] level of data to release."

Data available in other jurisdictions

The kind of information leaked in the reports is easily available to the public online in other jurisdictions across Canada.

In Toronto, neighbourhood-level case and vaccination data is made public regularly, along with breakdowns by age, income and ethnicity. A similar amount of data is available in parts of Alberta.

Epidemiologists, researchers, journalists and residents have been requesting more data for months, eager to understand the movement and dynamics of the virus affecting their lives and endangering their loved ones.

Naus agreed public transparency has helped other jurisdictions determine how to confront outbreaks, to a degree of success.

"I think, probably, that's the case. That's why I mentioned, I think the tide is changing on this," said Naus, noting she has not previously "been at the table" where decisions on data have been made.

"I think different things are done in different circumstances, but you raise a good point about the importance of being able to make a risk assessment based on the circulation of COVID in your own community."