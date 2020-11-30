What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Nov. 30

THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. from Victoria.

On Friday they announced 911 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths.

There are 8,749 people with active cases of the disease across B.C.

301 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 69 in intensive care.

395 people have died of the disease.

A total of 10,430 people are under active public health monitoring and in self-isolation because of exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

There have been 30,884 confirmed cases in the province to date.

Health officials in B.C. will update COVID-19 infections on Monday at 3 p.m. from Victoria after saying on Friday that the province was "in the eye of the COVID-19 storm."

Infections continue to increase, while those like Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix hope that restrictions put in place 11 days ago start to dampen the surge of cases.

On Friday, Dix and Henry said in a release that B.C. is "now facing a storm surge with increasing community transmission across our province. No community or location is immune."

Henry said cooler weather and associated human behaviour are creating prime conditions for the virus to spread. People are spending more time indoors in poorly ventilated spaces, she said.

Another 911 new cases and 11 more deaths were confirmed on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 8,749.

A total of 301 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 69 in intensive care.

The Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions continue to see the greatest spread of the disease, accounting for 88 per cent of the new cases announced Friday.

Health officials have told British Columbians to pause all social interactions and be vigilant applying different layers of protection, including physical distancing, washing hands and using masks.

Positivity rate to change

Officials have changed the way the province reports test positivity rates in weekly updates on the pandemic.

Previously, privately performed tests used on film sets or in other industry settings had been lumped in with tests performed through the Medical Services Plan.

Because the private tests are frequently performed on people with no symptoms, the positivity rate was much lower, bringing down the overall rate.

From now on, Henry said, the positivity rates for the two types of tests will be reported separately in the situation reports released every Friday.

Last week's report shows that 8.5 per cent of tests performed through MSP across the province were positive, a figure that rose to 11 per cent in the Fraser Health region.

Updated mask orders on transit

On Friday TransLink released updated rules for mask-wearing while on public transit.

Customers must now wear masks while boarding or waiting for transit at any indoor or sheltered stations, in accordance with the province's order mandating mask wearing at any indoor public place.

This includes stations, platforms, bus stops, bus loops, and bus exchanges. Face shields are no longer considered a suitable option in place of a non-medical mask or face covering.

Transit Police can issue fines of $230 for people who refuse to wear a mask on transit.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

There have now been more than 370,278 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

On Thursday, federal officials sought to reassure Canadians that they have a plan to procure and distribute millions of COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said as many as six million doses could be deployed in the first three months of the new year.

Canada is expected to receive at least 194 million vaccine doses, with contractual options for 220 million more.