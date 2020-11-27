What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Nov. 27

THE LATEST:

Health officials will provide their daily update in a live briefing at 3 p.m. PT.

887 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday, along with 13 more deaths.

There have been 29,973 confirmed cases in the province to date.

There are 7,899 people with active cases of the disease across B.C.

294 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 64 in intensive care.

384 people have now died of the disease.

B.C.'s second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing, with another 887 new cases confirmed on Thursday and 13 more deaths.

That brings the number of active cases in the province to 7,899. A total of 294 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 64 in intensive care.

The Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions continue to drive this phase of the pandemic, accounting for 88 per cent of the new cases announced Thursday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged everyone to stick with public health measures meant to stem the spread of the disease.

"Slow and steady is what we need with COVID-19 and it is how we will get through this second wave. The efforts we make each day make a difference," they said.

Henry and Dix are scheduled to give an update on the pandemic response in a live briefing at 3 p.m. PT.

It comes a little more than a week after strict new restrictions and rules were put in place in B.C., including wide-ranging mask orders for indoor public and retail environments.

Health officials have told British Columbians to pause all social interactions and be vigilant applying different layers of protection, including physical distancing, washing hands and using masks.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for assault and mischief after allegedly assaulting an employee who asked him to wear a face mask inside a Walmart in Dawson Creek.

A "very aggressive" customer at a restaurant in Victoria has been issued two tickets totalling $460 under the B.C. COVID-19 Related Measures Act for allegedly wandering between tables and threatening staff.

There's some confusion in Prince George over who is in charge of interpreting and enforcing provincial health orders.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says some British Columbians could begin receiving a vaccine for COVID-19 as early as January 2021.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

There have now been more than 353,097 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

On Thursday, federal officials sought to reassure Canadians that they have a plan to procure and distribute millions of COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said as many as six million doses could be deployed in the first three months of the new year.

Canada is expected to receive at least 194 million vaccine doses, with contractual options for 220 million more.