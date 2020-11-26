What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Nov. 26

THE LATEST:

887 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday, along with 13 more deaths.

There have been 29,973 confirmed cases in the province to date.

294 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 64 in intensive care.

384 people have now died of the disease.

Masks are mandatory for everyone in indoor public spaces and retail environments.

Anyone who does not comply could face a $230 fine.

British Columbia added another 887 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the province continued to urge everyone to pause social interactions and limit the number of people we come into contact with.

"Let's support our public health teams, which are tirelessly working to track the virus, break the chain of transmission and keep all of us safe. The best way to do that is for each of us to keep to as few faces as possible right now," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a written statement.

"Exposures and transmission can happen anywhere. By paying attention to the places we go and the people we see, we can help contact tracers contain the further spread if that does occur."

The Fraser Health region continued to drive the spike in new infections, with 612 or 69 per cent of Thursday's new cases.

Thirteen more deaths have been recorded, bringing the province's death toll so far to 384.

Data correction

On Wednesday, Henry also announced a data correction for results from Fraser Health over the past week due to a data glitch.

Daily numbers from Fraser Health changed from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24. On Tuesday, 678 cases were originally announced for the region. The accurate number is 432. That meant the overall number of new cases in B.C. on that day was revised down to 695 from what was reported as a record high of 941.

The B.C. government has published a full list of corrected data online.

Overall, the corrected data still showed the province's COVID-19 curve trending up, but at a slower rate than originally reported.

Fraser Health spike 'didn't happen': health officer

Fraser Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin said the correction shows that the case numbers in that health authority have stabilized rather than spiking.

"That spike […] didn't happen. Our case counts are fluctuating at around 500 cases a day. That number has been stable for a couple of weeks," she said on CBC's The Early Edition.

Brodkin said the majority of transmission in Fraser Health continues to be in private homes, with individuals becoming infected in the community and passing the virus on to their household contacts. She said transmission is also occurring in essential workplaces and gyms, and that in 20 per cent of cases the source of transmission cannot be identified.

But she said there has been no transmission as a result of community events like Diwali, and that contact tracers are still able to find 95 per cent of contacts within 24 hours.

"The current restrictions are working. The exponential climb has stopped," she said.

Brodkin said the glitch in reported numbers happened as a result of an error with a lab information system, and was a one-time incident that was "identified quickly and has been corrected."

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

There have now been more than 353,097 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

A vaccine is expected to become available in the coming year, but Canada has not yet specified how it will be distributed, aside from a promise to work with provinces and territories to buy cold storage.

The federal government has procured 358 million doses of vaccine from seven companies, an insurance policy of sorts in case some of the vaccines in development prove to be ineffective in clinical trials.