B.C. health officials provided further details of the province's immunization program on Monday, saying they expect to receive 792,000 doses of vaccine and provide at least one dose to 550,000 people by March.

Health officials report 2,211 new cases over the past four days and 45 additional deaths.

B.C. has 6,823 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. So far, 946 people have died of the disease.

There are 351 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 76 in intensive care.

As of Monday, 24,139 British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday the province provided additional details of B.C.'s immunization program.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province is on track to hit its target of immunizing 550,000 people in high priority groups by March.

The province will reveal further details of how it plans to immunize the general public later in January.

B.C. reported 2,211 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past four days and 45 more deaths. It was the first update since Thursday, when 683 new cases and eight more deaths were announced.

As of Monday, B.C. has 6,823 active cases of COVID-19 and 946 people have died of the disease. There are 351 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 76 in intensive care, health officials reported.

Henry said 24,139 people in B.C. have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccination as of Jan. 3. The province aims to provide vaccines to 3,300 people a day over the next two weeks.

She added all of B.C.'s vaccine supply received so far will go toward first doses for priority populations until late January. Second doses will be delivered 35 days after the first dose.

The next briefing from the province is scheduled for Wednesday.

Outbreaks across several sectors

Students across B.C. returned to school on Monday after the winter break.

At Earl Marriott Secondary in Surrey, nearly 50 cases of COVID-19 were linked to five classes at the school just before the break began.

There is also a significant outbreak at a Tsawwassen seniors' home, and one at a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Chilliwack.

Five major industrial projects in northern B.C. have been ordered by the province to reduce the size of their workforces in an attempt to ensure the northern health region does not become overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Monday, Canada's COVID-19 death toll was at 16,074, according to the Government of Canada COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Sunday, Canada's total case count was to 616,217.