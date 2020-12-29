THE LATEST:

Health officials in B.C. will provide four days worth of COVID-19 data at 3 p.m. PT.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 there were 683 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths.

B.C.'s total pandemic death toll has risen to 901.

374 people were in hospital, with 76 in intensive care.

A total of 17,510 people in B.C. have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Vaccinations have begun in rural and remote parts of B.C. including some First Nations communities.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C.'s Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. PT on Monday to provide an update on COVID-19 numbers in the province.

It is the first update since Thursday Dec. 31, 2020, when 683 new cases and eight more deaths were announced.

As of Thursday, a total of 901 people have died due to the virus, while 374 people were in hospital. 74 of those were in intensive care.

On Thursday, there were 7,803 active cases in the province.

Leading up to the new year, both Henry and Dix asked people in B.C. to keep celebrations small and to individual households only in hopes of preventing a surge of cases in early 2021.

The province also banned the sale of alcohol after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and until 9 a.m. on New Year's Day to try and limit excessive partying.

Some police forces around the province reported busy nights on New Year's Eve, breaking up gatherings that went against provincial orders, and handing out fines under under B.C.'s COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on COVID-19

Fewer people getting tested over holidays

B.C. has seen a downward trend in cases since restrictions on events and social gatherings took effect across the province in late November.

However, officials suspect that a lower number of tests completed over the holidays might be driving lower case counts recently.

Since the last provincial update on COVID-19, Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon, with two residents and two staff testing positive for the virus.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation near Nanaimo asked residents to shelter-in-place after seven cases of the virus were confirmed in the community.

The Cowichan Tribes First Nation near Duncan also asked residents to stay close to home after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in their community.

Mandatory negative test needed to travel to Canada

The federal government announced on Dec. 30, 2020 that air passengers entering Canada will soon need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country.

Under the new protocol, travellers must receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within a 72-hour period prior to boarding a plane.

The measure does not replace the federal government's mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

READ MORE:

All three provincial political parties in B.C. say none of their members have travelled unnecessarily outside their regions this holiday season, unlike some politicians elsewhere in Canada.

Family members say they want more answers about how COVID-19 outbreaks were handled at the long-term care facilities hardest hit by the pandemic.

B.C. has given the green light for National Hockey League games to be played in the province during the upcoming 2021 season.

A 24-year-old Vancouver man spent Christmas night in jail after repeatedly hosting parties that violated COVID-19 public health orders.

A British Columbia mom who gave birth while in an induced coma because of COVID-19 says she was released from hospital just in time to spend Christmas at home with her family, and calls the experience "surreal."

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Jan 4., Canada's COVID-19 death toll was at 15,865, according to tracking done by CBC News.

The Government of Canada COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since Dec. 30, 2020.

As of Sunday, Canada's total case count was to 601,656.