Premier John Horgan will join health officials in briefing on vaccine rollout.

Wednesday is expected to mark a major milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, as B.C. officials reveal details of how vaccines will be distributed across the province.

Premier John Horgan has said he will join Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix as they lay out the plan in a live briefing at 3:30 p.m. PT.

On Tuesday, Horgan announced that "about 4,000 high-risk people" in B.C. will receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of next week.

Officials have said a small number of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will soon arrive in B.C., although Health Canada has yet to approve it for use.

Up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Canada by the end of the year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, B.C. has 9,315 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 352 people are in hospital, with 74 people in intensive care. To date, 543 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

Meanwhile, provincewide, COVID-19 restrictions have been extended to Jan. 8 at midnight.

That means residents can only socialize with people in their household, and all events and gatherings must be cancelled. British Columbians are being told not to travel outside their local communities for non-essential reasons, whether it's to visit family or take a vacation.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. PT, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 429,035, with 71,968 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,867.

On Tuesday, Alberta joined most other provinces in implementing a mandatory mask rule and banning social gatherings as infections continue to soar.

Meanwhile, people across Canada were watching closely as seniors in the U.K. became the first people in the world to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.