Provincewide restrictions on social gatherings, events, travel and sports have been extended until midnight on Jan. 8.

As of Monday, there are 9,380 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C.

359 patients are in hospital, with 77 in intensive care.

527 people in B.C. have died of the disease since the pandemic began.

An outbreak was declared at a mink farm in the Fraser Valley.

Canada expects to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine before the end of 2020.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 'a small amount' of the vaccine will arrive in B.C. next week.

It's official. Big Christmas dinners and New Year's Eve parties are out of the question this year, after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended a ban on social gatherings and community events for another month.

On Monday, Henry announced that provincewide COVID-19 restrictions have been extended to Jan. 8 at midnight.

That means residents can only socialize with people in their household, and all events and gatherings are must be cancelled. British Columbians are being told not to travel outside their local communities for non-essential reasons, whether it's to visit family or take a vacation.

"Our sacrifices are making a difference and we can't let that go now, particularly when we know that things like vaccines are so close and that we will save lives by taking these measures and staying small and staying local over the next few weeks," Henry said at her press conference Monday.

However, Henry did loosen up the rules on drive-thru, drop-off and drive-in events, such as toy drives, Christmas light displays and drive-in movie theatres. Those events are now allowed, as long as everyone in a vehicle belongs to the same household and attendance is limited to 50 vehicles at a time.

During Monday's briefing, Henry announced a total of 2,020 new cases over the weekend and 35 new deaths.

The province now has 9,380 active cases. A total of 359 people are in hospital, with 77 people in intensive care.

To date, 527 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Monday night, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 423,057, with 71,539 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,777.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive by the end of the year, and the provinces are being to roll out their delivery plans. The vaccine could receive approval from Health Canada as soon as this coming week.

Quebec's health minister says the province will start vaccinating residents of long-term care homes next week.

Canada's National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told CBC's The Early Edition Monday that simulation exercises are being conducted across the country as the military prepares for when a vaccine is ready.