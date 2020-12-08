What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Dec. 8
Restrictions on events and social gatherings have been extended into the New Year
THE LATEST:
- Provincewide restrictions on social gatherings, events, travel and sports have been extended until midnight on Jan. 8.
- As of Monday, there are 9,380 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C.
- 359 patients are in hospital, with 77 in intensive care.
- 527 people in B.C. have died of the disease since the pandemic began.
- An outbreak was declared at a mink farm in the Fraser Valley.
- Canada expects to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine before the end of 2020.
- Dr. Bonnie Henry says 'a small amount' of the vaccine will arrive in B.C. next week.
It's official. Big Christmas dinners and New Year's Eve parties are out of the question this year, after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended a ban on social gatherings and community events for another month.
On Monday, Henry announced that provincewide COVID-19 restrictions have been extended to Jan. 8 at midnight.
That means residents can only socialize with people in their household, and all events and gatherings are must be cancelled. British Columbians are being told not to travel outside their local communities for non-essential reasons, whether it's to visit family or take a vacation.
"Our sacrifices are making a difference and we can't let that go now, particularly when we know that things like vaccines are so close and that we will save lives by taking these measures and staying small and staying local over the next few weeks," Henry said at her press conference Monday.
However, Henry did loosen up the rules on drive-thru, drop-off and drive-in events, such as toy drives, Christmas light displays and drive-in movie theatres. Those events are now allowed, as long as everyone in a vehicle belongs to the same household and attendance is limited to 50 vehicles at a time.
During Monday's briefing, Henry announced a total of 2,020 new cases over the weekend and 35 new deaths.
The province now has 9,380 active cases. A total of 359 people are in hospital, with 77 people in intensive care.
To date, 527 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.
READ MORE:
- B.C.'s provincial health officer says the province will receive a "small amount" of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next week.
- The pandemic figured prominently in B.C.'s throne speech with promises to redouble efforts to fight the virus, effectively deliver the COVID-19 vaccine and fortify health care by hiring more doctors and nurses.
- A Victoria-area man who allegedly became abusive after being asked to wear a mask inside a local restaurant has been fined under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.
- The B.C. government will spend more than six times as much money this year on personal protective equipment including N95 masks, eye protection and surgical gloves, according to the health minister.
- Fraser Health says eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at a mink farm in the region east of Vancouver.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of Monday night, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 423,057, with 71,539 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,777.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive by the end of the year, and the provinces are being to roll out their delivery plans. The vaccine could receive approval from Health Canada as soon as this coming week.
Quebec's health minister says the province will start vaccinating residents of long-term care homes next week.
Canada's National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told CBC's The Early Edition Monday that simulation exercises are being conducted across the country as the military prepares for when a vaccine is ready.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
