THE LATEST:

Dr. Bonnie Henry to give an update on COVID-19 in B.C. at 3 p.m.

Province-wide restrictions on gatherings, travel, sports in place until midnight.

An outbreak was declared at a mink farm in the Fraser Valley.

Health officials announced 711 new cases Friday, as well as 11 more deaths.

As of Friday, there were 9,050 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C.

338 patients are in hospital, with 76 in intensive care.

492 people in B.C. have died of the disease since the pandemic began.

At 3 p.m., Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give an update today on province-wide restrictions on social gatherings, travel and sports that are in place until midnight.

The announcement comes as data on new cases in B.C. appears to show that the surge in cases has started to stabilize since late November.

British Columbians are also eager to hear what restrictions will be in place over the holidays.

On Friday, Henry announced 711 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths. There are 338 patients in hospital with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 76 of whom are in intensive care.

New outbreak at mink farm

The Fraser Health Authority in British Columbia announced on Sunday that eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at a mink farm in the region east of Vancouver.

Fraser Health has not said if any transmission has occurred between people on the farm and the animals. Animals at the farm are also being tested for the virus.

Thousands of minks were culled in Denmark last month after 11 people were sickened by a mutated version of the coronavirus that had been observed among the animals.

Mink breeder Thorbjoern Jepsen holds up a mink, as police forcibly gained access to his mink farm in Gjoel, Denmark, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The culling of at least 2.5 million minks in northern Denmark has started, authorities said Monday after the coronavirus has been reported in at least 63 farms. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration is handling the culling of the infected animals while breeders who have non-infected animals on a farm within 8 kilometers (5 miles) from an infected farm must put them to sleep themselves. (Henning Bagger /Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/Associated Press)

Churches continue to congregate

Three churches in the Fraser Valley, just east of Vancouver, continued to hold in-person services Sunday morning despite a provincial health order that prohibits in-person gatherings. One of the churches was fined $2,300 in late November.

Sunday, on Canada's National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, workers on the frontline of gender-based violence called to be recognized and funded as essential workers.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 415,182, with 73,379 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,665.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, also warned Friday that daily new cases could top 10,000 by January. Alberta announced Friday its positivity rate for COVID-19 is now 10.5 per cent, which the province's chief medical health officer called a "grim milestone."

A BioNTech executive says Canada is well-positioned to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine soon — and it could be delivered to the country very quickly after that.

The Pfizer/BioNTech product — which was recently greenlit in the U.K. for emergency use — could receive approval from Health Canada as soon as this coming week. Health regulators are currently reviewing three other vaccines produced by Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.