THE LATEST:

Daily update on numbers expected in a written statement around 3 p.m. PT.

Health officials announced 694 new cases Thursday, as well as 12 more deaths.

There are now 9,103 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C.

325 patients are in hospital, with 80 in intensive care.

481 people have died of the disease since the pandemic began

New restrictions mean indoor and outdoor adult team sports are banned, kids' sports limited.

Though B.C.'s active caseload continues to grow and the death toll keeps rising sharply, there is light at the end of the tunnel with news that COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to begin in the first week of January.

On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the first shipments of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna should begin arriving within weeks, and priority patients including residents of long-term care are expected to get the first shots early in 2021.

By spring, there should be enough doses in the province for the vaccine to become more widely available, and Henry said the goal is to reach everyone who wants a vaccine by September.

But that is still months away, and in the meantime, Henry said it's more important than ever that people buckle down and get serious about following public health orders and advice.

On Thursday, she announced 694 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths. There are 325 patients in hospital with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a slight dip from Wednesday. Eighty are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced a ban on all indoor and outdoor adult sports as well as new limitations on children's sports. They've also updated the restrictions for group fitness activities.

Henry said Thursday that between 10 and 15 per cent of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks have been linked to sports and recreational activities.

Public health orders remain in place banning all public and community events and limiting social interactions to people within your immediate household. Those orders will be reviewed on Monday.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Thursday night, there have been 396,270 cases of COVID-19 in Canada. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,407.

In Quebec, the premier has officially told the public that all Christmas gatherings need to be cancelled this year.

Federal officials released their own details Thursday about the plans for a vaccine, cautioning that the initial supply will be limited — just three million Canadians are expected to get a shot in the first three months of 2021.