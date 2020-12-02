THE LATEST:

New restrictions mean indoor adult team sports are banned, kids' sports limited.

Health officials announced 834 new cases Wednesday.

There are now 8,941 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C.

337 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 79 in intensive care.

469 people have died of the disease since the pandemic began.

B.C.'s COVID-19 caseload continues to grow while the daily death toll keeps hitting double digits as the second wave of the pandemic shows no sign of slowing down.

On Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 834 new cases of the disease and 12 more deaths. A record 337 patients are in hospital with the novel coronavirus, including 79 in intensive care.

Henry said that community transmission is currently unchecked, and activities that were safe this summer have become too risky to continue.

In response to growing concerns, health officials have announced a ban on all indoor adult team sports as well as new limitations on children's sports.

They've also updated restrictions on indoor group fitness activities, saying things like dance classes and aerobics are now considered high-risk and have been prohibited indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Henry said she's cheered by news of vaccine approval in the United Kingdom, but she's encouraging British Columbians to double down on safety measures until the shot is available here. She said she expects vaccines to be available to some in the coming weeks.

The province now has 8,941 active cases out of 34,728 to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 469 people have died of COVID-19.

Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on COVID-19

Public health orders remain in place, banning all public and community events and limiting social interactions to people within your immediate household. Those orders will be reviewed on Monday.

READ MORE:

April McCormack never missed a chance to belly dance, disco or waltz at the care centre where she spent her final year. She died of COVID-19 on Nov. 26.

A Vancouver Island man has been fined twice by police for refusing to wear a face mask at two separate businesses in the Victoria area on Nov. 30.

For months there have been two pandemics in B.C., with cases steadily rising in the Lower Mainland, but no serious outbreaks anywhere else. That's no longer true.

The Christmas season can be one of financial stress, but this year that end-of-year stress has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released by the Credit Counselling Society.

If 2020 were a Christmas tree, it would be what BC Ferries has concocted on board its vessel that sails between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Wednesday night, there have been more than 389,775 cases of COVID-19 in Canada. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,325.

As the situation in Alberta continues to worsen, the province has reached out to the federal government and the Canadian Red Cross to ask for field hospitals to offset the strain on the health-care system.

Hospitals in Quebec are filling up as well, and doctors say they're worried Christmas gatherings could push them over the edge.