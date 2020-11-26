THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are holding a COVID-19 update today at 3 p.m. PT.

Tuesday's update will be the first release of novel coronavirus data in five days.

On Monday, Fraser Health and Interior Health each reported new care home outbreaks.

As per the latest update on Dec. 24, the seven-day average for new cases in B.C. was at 547.

Since the pandemic began, 808 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

8,178 people received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas.

After a five-day break during which no COVID-19 data was released by the province, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m. PT from Victoria.

As well as providing new data, Henry is expected to answer questions about a new variant of the virus that was detected in B.C. on Dec. 19. A Vancouver Island resident who was in quarantine after arriving on a flight from the U.K. tested positive for the variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Experts believe the new variant is more infectious and, thus, more easily transmitted between people, but so far there is no evidence it is any more deadly.

B.C. nurses call out vaccine queue jumpers

Meanwhile, the B.C. Nurses' Union is criticizing B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out program just two weeks after the provincial immunization campaign began.

BCNU president Christine Sorensen told CBC News that some administrators have been jumping the queue and receiving the vaccine before front-line health-care staff. Sorensen said unexplained delays and bureaucracy have hampered efforts to protect nurses.

As per the province's last update on Dec. 24, there were 8,865 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 341 people were in hospital, including 78 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new cases in B.C. stood at over 547 and has been dropping steadily since peaking at 808 in late November.

On Monday, Fraser Health declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' care facilities in the Lower Mainland.

Five residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus at Rideau Retirement Residence in Burnaby, while two staff members tested positive at Surrey's Brookside Lodge. Both locations are owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living.

Also on Monday, Interior Health declared an outbreak at Noric House in Vernon after one staff member and five residents tested positive for COVID-19. One day earlier, an outbreak was declared at Vernon's Heritage Square after six residents of the long-term care wing and four staff members tested positive.

It will be several weeks before new case data reflects whether any social gatherings, travel or shopping events over the holiday season led to increased transmission and a spike in cases.

The first case of a new COVID-19 variant was detected in B.C. on Sunday. The person travelled from the U.K. to Vancouver Island earlier this month.

With the second wave of the pandemic, a second public health crisis with potentially deadly consequences has emerged: loneliness. Psychologists say casual social contacts can help.

The new variant of COVID-19 is believed to spread more easily than the original version of the virus, but it is not believed to be more deadly. Here is what Canadians need to know about it.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

On Monday, Canada's COVID-19 death toll hit 15,121, according to the Health Canada dashboard.

As of 6 p.m. PT Monday, Canada's total case count was to 555,207, with 74,113 of those considered active.