THE LATEST:

Health officials in B.C.will update the latest numbers around COVID-19 infections at 3 p.m. PT.

624 new cases were announced on Friday and 11 more deaths.

Eligible British Columbians can now apply for the B.C. Recovery Benefit.

The province is ramping up enforcement of public health orders to ensure more people are following its mask mandate and social gathering restrictions.

There were 9,978 active cases of COVID-19 across the province on Friday.

356 patients are in hospital, with 92 in intensive care.

Health officials in B.C. will update the numbers around the latest COVID-19 infections in province at 3 p.m. PT.

On Friday, after 624 new cases and 11 more deaths were announced, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minster Adrian Dix asked residents to not gather beyond individual households this holiday season.

They suggested finding creative ways to connect with families, friends and loved ones.

"This holiday season is about finding ways to celebrate safely, knowing that what we are doing now will help ensure we can safely spend time with our loved ones in the new year," they said in a release.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference in Victoria on Sept. 9. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

On Thursday, the province surpassed 10,000 active cases of the disease for the first time since the pandemic began, which then dropped below 10,000 on Friday.

There were 356 people in hospital as of Friday afternoon, with 92 in the intensive care unit.

Over the weekend Northern Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at two accommodation sites for workers on the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline project near Burns Lake, B.C.

The health authority says 27 people have tested positive for the virus so far, and 17 cases are still active. The outbreak is at the 7 Mile Lodge in Burns Lake and the Little Rock Lake Lodge in Nechako.

Interior Health also announced that the number of cases connected to the Big White ski resort near Kelowna, B.C., has jumped to 76.

B.C. Recovery Benefit

Applications for the B.C. Recovery Benefit are now open and eligible adults in the province can apply online for the $1,000 benefit.

Families with incomes under $125,000 are eligible to receive $1,000 and families earning up to $175,000 qualify for a reduced amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these amounts.

Single people earning less than $62,500 qualify for a $500 payment and individuals earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced amount. The criteria is based on 2019 tax returns.

Stay informed by joining our CBC Vancouver Facebook group on COVID-19

Also on Friday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said 1,376 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered to health-care workers, for a total of 2,592 to date.

Meanwhile, RCMP in the Fraser Valley say they have written tickets totalling $18,400 to representatives from three local churches for hosting in-person services contrary to provincial orders.

New testing guidelines announced

On Thursday, Henry announced new guidelines for COVID-19 testing. She said anyone who has had contact with a known case and has any possible symptoms should get tested immediately.

There are four key symptoms that should also prompt immediate testing, irrespective of whether there has been any contact with a COVID-19 case. The symptoms are fever or chills, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste, and difficulty breathing.

Symptoms like sore throat, loss of appetite, extreme fatigue, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are a lower priority for testing. Anyone experiencing one or two of those symptoms should wait 24 hours and then get tested if they still feel the same or worse.

READ MORE:

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8 p.m. PT on Sunday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 507,795, with 76,859 of those cases considered active.

A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 14,228.