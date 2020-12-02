THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give a live update on the pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

There are now 8,796 people with active cases of COVID-19 across B.C.

336 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 76 in intensive care.

457 people have died of the disease since the pandemic began.

A total of 10,123 people are under active public health monitoring and in self-isolation because of exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

There have been 33,894 confirmed cases in the province to date.

B.C.'s death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise rapidly during this second wave, with 16 more deaths recorded on Tuesday.

The day also saw 656 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed across the province. The number of people in hospital with the virus continues to reach new highs, with 336 on Tuesday, including 76 in intensive care.

There are now 8,796 people with active COVID-19 cases in B.C. out of 33,894 cases to date.

The Lower Mainland continues to see the highest transmission of the disease. The Fraser Health region has 6,430 active cases, while Vancouver Coastal Health has 1,330.

Health officials have ordered British Columbians to pause all social interactions and be vigilant applying different layers of protection, including physical distancing, washing hands and using masks.

"Remember that events, which refer to anything that gathers people together — whether on a one-time, regular or irregular basis — are not allowed for now," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a release on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

A new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia will look at how many children and young people across B.C. have antibodies for COVID-19.

A group of B.C. parents pulled their kids from school for the day on Tuesday to protest the province's back-to-school plan.

The pandemic has led to millions of dollars in losses for B.C.'s oyster farming industry.

As the COVID-19 crisis deals an unprecedented blow to women's employment, one expert says Canada's post-pandemic economic recovery needs a "new playbook."

Henry says that despite some noisy exceptions in the Fraser Valley, most faith leaders have strongly supported restrictions preventing in-person services during a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Tuesday night, there have been more than 383,468 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will be ready to deploy vaccine shots soon after they receive the necessary Health Canada approvals.

He also touted the government's plan to inject up to $100 billion into Canada's post-pandemic economy, calling it a "historic and appropriate" spending plan.

Meanwhile in Alberta, there are signs that the hospital system is under "significant strain" because of a surge in cases.