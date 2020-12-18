THE LATEST:

Applications for the B.C. Recovery Benefit are due to open Friday, as the holidays inch closer and the province surpasses 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.

The provincial government said eligible adults in the province would be able to start applying for the $1,000 benefit on Friday. The application portal should open at 8:30 a.m. PT, according to a ministry spokesperson.

Families with incomes under $125,000 will be eligible to receive $1,000 and families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.

Single people earning less than $62,500 qualify for a $500 payment and individuals earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced amount. The criteria is based on 2019 tax returns.

B.C. confirmed another 673 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, meaning the province now has more than 10,000 active cases of the disease for the first time since the pandemic began. Twenty-one more people had died.

There were 358 people in hospital as of Thursday afternoon, with 93 in the intensive care unit.

Also on Thursday, Henry announced new guidelines for COVID-19 testing. She said anyone who has had contact with a known case and has any possible symptoms should get tested immediately.

There are four key symptoms that should also prompt immediate testing, irrespective of whether there has been any contact with a COVID-19 case. The symptoms are fever or chills, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste, and difficulty breathing.

Symptoms like sore throat, loss of appetite, extreme fatigue, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are a lower priority for testing. Anyone experiencing one or two of those symptoms should wait 24 hours and then get tested if they still feel the same or worse.

On a more positive note, Henry said 1,215 workers in the B.C. health-care system have received the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and she expects more doses of the vaccine to arrive weekly from now on.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 4:30 a.m. PT Friday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 488,638, with 76,310 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 13,916.

