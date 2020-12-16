What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Dec. 16
On Tuesday a care aide became the 1st person in B.C. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine
THE LATEST:
- B.C. has administered its first COVID-19 vaccines.
- 21 new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.
- 522 new cases of the disease were also confirmed.
- There are 9,860 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.
- 361 patients are in hospital, with 93 in intensive care.
- B.C. has lifted restrictions on low-intensity indoor group exercise.
- Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Burnaby Hospital.
- Canada is expected to receive 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of December.
B.C. health officials announced 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 more deaths on the same day the province rolled out its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of active cases across the province rose to 9,860. The number of patients in hospital went up slightly to 361 from 352 last week, with 93 people now in intensive care. Last week, there were 74 people in intensive care.
A total of 668 people have died in B.C. as a result of COVID-19. There have been 43,463 total cases of the disease since the pandemic began.
More than 10,768 people are currently under public health monitoring. To date, 31,866 people who tested positive in B.C. for COVID-19 have recovered.
B.C. health officials will update the province's latest COVID-19 case numbers at 3 p.m. PT.
First vaccine for B.C.
On Tuesday, Nisha Yunus, a 64-year-old residential care aide, became the first person in the province to be immunized. She received the shot shortly after 1 p.m. PT at an undisclosed vaccination site in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
Yunus has worked for 41 years as a residential care aide for seniors. She has worked on the same unit and floor of a Vancouver Coastal Health facility for that entire time.
She said in a statement it was an honour and privilege to receive the province's first vaccine. "I am so grateful. It feels like a dream came true," she said.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 475,214, with 73,511 of those cases considered active.
A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 13,659.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
- Shortness of breath.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Headache.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep your distance from people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
With files from The Canadian Press
