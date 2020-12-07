What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Dec. 15

THE LATEST:

B.C.'s vaccine rollout begins today.

There were 49 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend.

2,156 new cases of the virus were also confirmed over the three-day period.

There are 10,039 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

359 patients are in hospital, with 87 in intensive care.

647 people in B.C. have died of the disease since the pandemic began.

Restrictions on social gatherings remain in place until Jan. 8.

Residents can only socialize with their household and should travel only if it is essential.

B.C. is set to vaccinate the first people in the province today, a "momentous" move in the province's fight against COVID-19, according to B.C.'s provincial health officer.

The shipment of 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived in B.C. on Sunday night, will go to health-care workers and long-term care staff. They'll be administered at two vaccination sites in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

The vaccine will be available next week in every health authority across B.C. as the province opens more sites.

The rollout comes as the province continues to document record-high hospitalizations and deaths. Forty-nine people died from COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, and 359 people were in hospital, with 87 in intensive care.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the vaccine is "the first step in our path to protecting people most at risk in our communities and taking the pressure off our health-care system, so that care is available for all of us."

Henry said she will be at the site Tuesday to see the first shots.

The province is aiming to immunize 400,000 people by the end of March 2021.

The largest inoculation campaign in the country's history began in a Quebec City nursing home on Monday, when resident Gisèle Lévesque, 89, became the first Canadian to receive the new coronavirus vaccine.

Click here for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

'Pre-Christmas' quarantine not foolproof

On Monday, Henry continued to urge British Columbians to hold holiday gatherings virtually.

Provincial guidelines specify that residents should only socialize with people in their household in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Henry discouraged people from attempting a "pre-Christmas quarantine" to gather with family, noting people often have different definitions of quarantine.

British Columbians are also being told not to travel outside their local communities for non-essential reasons, whether it's to visit family or take a vacation.

Henry noted the measures introduced last month have flattened the province's curve, but any event or gathering carries a risk.

Northern Health hits new record for COVID-19 positivity

Northern British Columbia has set a new record for COVID-19 positivity in the province, with a seven-day average of 10.6 positives for every 100 tests conducted.

It's the highest rate recorded by any health region in British Columbia since the pandemic began, with Fraser Health topping out at a positivity rate of 9.2 in November.

Northern Health also continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 patients in critical care in B.C.

As of Monday afternoon, 18 of 87 critical care patients in B.C. were from northern B.C. The region, which has six per cent of B.C.'s population, accounted for more than twenty per cent of critical care patients.

"The ICU itself is running almost double its normal capacity," said Dr. Lovedeep Khara, who works in the critical care ward of UNHBC. "It's reaching a breaking point if we don't slow down."

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 10 p.m. PT on Monday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 468,862.

A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 13,552.