What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Dec. 14

Health officials will update an update on COVID-19 in B.C. at 3 p.m.

Health officials in B.C. are expected on Monday to continue to encourage residents to keep up their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has led to the deaths of 598 people in the province since March.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update about the pandemic at 3 p.m., the first update since Friday.

On Friday, Henry urged British Columbians to take a step back from holiday gatherings. Provincial guidelines specify that residents should only socialize with people in their household in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

British Columbians are being told not to travel outside their local communities for non-essential reasons, whether it's to visit family or take a vacation.

On Friday, there were 119 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 469 new cases in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 99 in the Interior Health region, 41 in the Northern Health region and one new case connected to a person who resides outside of Canada.

Vaccinations set to begin as early as this week

Last Wednesday, Health Canada announced that it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Moderna's vaccine is also expected to be approved soon following promising clinical trial results.

The two vaccines are among several that have been pre-ordered by the Canadian government.

B.C. aims to have 400,000 people — just under 10 per cent of B.C.'s population — vaccinated by the end of March.

Staff and residents in long-term care homes, as well as healthcare workers, will be the first to receive the vaccine — some as early as this week.

The first vials of the vaccine, some 4,000 doses, will be distributed to long-term care home workers in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 4:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 460,744, with 74,060 of those cases considered active.

A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 13,431.