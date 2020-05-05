What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on May 5, 2020
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Helath Minister Adrian Dix to provide next update at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- The next provincial update is expected for 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.
- A total of 2,224 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C. as of Monday afternoon.
- 53 new cases were announced Monday.
- 117 people have died.
- 77 COVID-19 patients were in hospital as of Monday, including 20 in intensive care.
- 1,417 people have recovered.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released new modelling for COVID-19 on Monday and said B.C. is beginning to reach a point where interactions between individuals could eventually double.
Henry said provincial authorities are working under the assumption that B.C. is currently around 30 per cent of regular interactions but that the virus can be kept in check if interactions are kept below 60 per cent going forward.
Henry said the modelling released Monday offered a reason for hope and it was her belief that B.C. at "the end of the beginning of this pandemic."
Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide an update Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.
Premier John Horgan is expected to reveal next phase of the pandemic strategy on Wednesday. CBC News has learned there are three key takeaways.
Overall, the focus will be on giving the public broad rules for how it can safely practise a "new normal" until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found.
2,224 cases
Henry also announced Monday that 53 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the preceding 48 hours, and three more have died.
That brings the overall number of confirmed cases in B.C. to 2,224 and the death toll to 117.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 845 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,027 in Fraser Health, 124 in Island Health, 177 in Interior Health and 51 in Northern Health.
There are 19 outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities as of Monday and three outbreaks in acute-care units.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- All students will need extra emotional support when classes resume, a psychiatrist who specializes in youth mental health said.
- B.C. is set to relax its COVID-19 rules later than most other provinces — but it had fewer to begin with. Here's what we know about what Premier John Horgan will outline Wednesday.
- Metro Vancouver home sales dropped by 39.4 per cent in April from a year earlier, dropping to an almost four-decade low, as activity was hit by a full month of physical-distancing restrictions related to COVID-19.
- The Vancouver-based Canadian vice-president of Amazon Web Services has quit, citing the company's firing of employees he said voiced concerns over work conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- All of Bowen Island's public transportation services have been suspended by TransLink as the transit authority faces declining revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Both BC Transit and TransLink announced they will resume charging fares June 1, following the installation of barriers designed to increase driver safety during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Important reminders:
Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 5:30 p.m. PT Monday, Canada has recorded 60,772 presumptive and confirmed coronavirus cases. A tally maintained by CBC News based on provincial health data, regional health information and CBC's reporting lists 3,981 coronavirus-related deaths in Canada, with two known COVID-19-linked deaths of Canadians abroad.
The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.
For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319).
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.
- When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
With files from The Canadian Press
