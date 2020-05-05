THE LATEST:

The next provincial update is expected for 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.

A total of 2,224 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C. as of Monday afternoon.

53 new cases were announced Monday.

117 people have died.

77 COVID-19 patients were in hospital as of Monday, including 20 in intensive care.

1,417 people have recovered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released new modelling for COVID-19 on Monday and said B.C. is beginning to reach a point where interactions between individuals could eventually double.

Henry said provincial authorities are working under the assumption that B.C. is currently around 30 per cent of regular interactions but that the virus can be kept in check if interactions are kept below 60 per cent going forward.

Henry said the modelling released Monday offered a reason for hope and it was her belief that B.C. at "the end of the beginning of this pandemic."

A closed barber shop is pictured in Vancouver Monday. Premier John Horgan is expected to outline the next phase of B.C.'s pandemic strategy Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide an update Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.

Premier John Horgan is expected to reveal next phase of the pandemic strategy on Wednesday. CBC News has learned there are three key takeaways.

Overall, the focus will be on giving the public broad rules for how it can safely practise a "new normal" until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found.

Henry also announced Monday that 53 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the preceding 48 hours, and three more have died.

That brings the overall number of confirmed cases in B.C. to 2,224 and the death toll to 117.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 845 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,027 in Fraser Health, 124 in Island Health, 177 in Interior Health and 51 in Northern Health.

There are 19 outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities as of Monday and three outbreaks in acute-care units.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 5:30 p.m. PT Monday, Canada has recorded 60,772 presumptive and confirmed coronavirus cases. A tally maintained by CBC News based on provincial health data, regional health information and CBC's reporting lists 3,981 coronavirus-related deaths in Canada, with two known COVID-19-linked deaths of Canadians abroad.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

