Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix both expressed their pleasure at reporting no new deaths from COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday.

Henry remarked it had been a few weeks since she was able to do that and she said she was hopeful for more days like Tuesday.

"That is good news for all of us," Henry said.

On Tuesday she announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, making a total of 2,541 cases detected so far in the province including 2,102 patients who have recovered.

There have so far been 161 deaths.

Thirty-seven British Columbians are in hospital as of Monday, seven of them in intensive care.

There are 258 active cases in the province.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Tuesday night, Canada had 85,711 confirmed coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths attributed to coronavirus based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's journalism stood at 6,735.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

