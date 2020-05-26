THE LATEST:

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix will provide an update at 3 p.m. PT

12 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday. That update included cases over the previous 48 hours.

There were four new deaths, all at long-term care homes.

There have been 2,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of those who have tested positive, 2,102 people have recovered.

As of Saturday, there are 267 active cases in B.C.

161 people have died of the illness.

There are 37 patients in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry continued to express optimism about B.C.'s progress flattening the curve of coronavirus infections Monday.

At her regular media briefing to update case numbers, Henry said British Columbians were by and large making smart choices and taking appropriate precautions.

That, she said, is leading to continued low case numbers in the province.

"We are moving forward," Henry said. "Our success so far, and our ability to ease restrictions relies on our shared commitment and effort and we need that to continue."

This coming week, she said, will be closely monitored and new data will be shared next week to help understand where B.C. stands in terms of its reopening.

Watch as Health Minister Adrian Dix explains why visits to long-term care homes won't be allowed soon:

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said it is 'heartbreaking' that families can't see each other in long-term care, but it's absolutely necessary right now due to COVID-19. 1:32

Latest numbers

Henry's next update will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.

On Monday she announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 48 hours, making a total of 2,530, including 2,102 patients who have recovered.

The province also recorded four more deaths. All were residents of long-term care facilities. Their deaths bring the total to 161.

Thirty-seven British Columbians are in hospital as of Monday, seven of them in intensive care.

There are 267 active cases in the province.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Monday night, Canada had 85,711 confirmed coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths attributed to coronavirus based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's journalism stood at 6,637.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Cough.

Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319).

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

