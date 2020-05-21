What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on May 21, 2020
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- To date, there have been 2,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C.
- 149 people have died of the disease.
- Of those who have tested positive, 2,001 people have recovered.
- As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 43 patients in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.
More than 2,000 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in B.C., accounting for more than 80 per cent of confirmed cases to date.
As of Wednesday, the province has recorded 2,467 cases of the novel coronavirus and 149 deaths. Forty-three COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.
After 2,001 recoveries from the disease, B.C. has a total of 317 active cases. There are active outbreaks at 15 long-term care and assisted-living facilities and three in hospital acute care units.
Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan called out those responsible for a rise in anti-Asian racism during the the conronavirus pandemic
"Hate has no place in British Columbia," he said at a press conference Wednesday. "We are a strong and vibrant community because of the diversity that makes up this great province."
READ MORE:
Top COVID-19 stories today
- If you're feeling anxious about B.C. reopening, you're not alone, according to a clinical counsellor in Prince George.
- B.C.'s premier says he understands there is some nervousness about in-classroom instruction resuming in schools, but the province has taken public health concerns into account.
- Many B.C. business owners and operators say they would rather take their time to protect customers and employees from COVID-19 than open their doors too early.
- The president of the Canadian Medical Association says the country isn't prepared for a possible second wave of COVID-19.
- With the Canada-U.S. border now expected to remain closed until at least June 21, the usually bustling border community of Point Roberts is more like a ghost town.
Important reminders:
Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 9:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Canada had 80,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A CBC News tally of coronavirus deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 6,136.
The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.
For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319).
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.
- When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca
With files from The Canadian Press
