THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's next briefing is today at 3 p.m. PT.

British Columbia has recorded a total of 2,360 COVID-19 cases.

131 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

Of those who have tested positive, 1,832 people have recovered.

New cases of COVID-19 in B.C. dropped to the single digits on Tuesday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were only seven new cases detected in B.C. in the previous 24 hours. In that time, however, one more person had died.

There are now 63 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 16 of them are in intensive care.

There have been 2,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to date. So far, 131 people have died and 1,832 people have recovered from the illness.

READ MORE: How B.C. plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Top COVID-19 stories today

Kamloops Search and Rescue is urging residents to be safe during outdoor activities in the coming months, because they're concerned they may run out of personal protective equipment.

B.C. health officials say passengers will not be permitted to disembark if cruise ships arrive at the province's ports later this summer.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday offered B.C. singles a prescription for romance — and safety.

Dr. Henry said the province has launched a provincewide survey about COVID-19 to hear about people's experiences and actions during the health emergency. It also provides an opportunity for people to express interest in other studies, including a serology blood testing study to determine immunity in the province and a study on contact-tracing technology.

Premier John Horgan does not want British Columbians going to work sick when the economy begins to reopen after the May long weekend and he is asking Ottawa to help make this possible.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 10:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, provinces and territories reported a total of 71,157 cases. A CBC News tally of coroanvirus-related deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 5,283.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca