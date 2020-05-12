THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. PT.

British Columbia has recorded a total of 2,353 COVID-19 cases.

130 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

Of those who have tested positive, 1,719 people have recovered.

The Vancouver Park Board has extended the closure of parking lots at its its parks and beaches.

During a warm weekend that broke temperature records in some parts of the province, social media lit up with British Columbians concerned that not everyone was following the rules on social distancing.

But on Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she was largely satisfied with how most people conducted themselves.

"I had the pleasure of getting outside a few times myself this weekend and I did see lots of people," Henry said.

"The vast majority of them were in small groups, sitting apart... The vast majority of people are doing the right thing and taking this to heart."

However, with a long weekend approaching, both Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are encouraging people to stay close to home and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Stay apart, stay local, stay safe," Dix said. "We can't let up."

A family spends time outside at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Mother's Day, Sunday May 10, 2020. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

23 cases reported Monday

Henry said Monday there had been 23 new cases of COVID-19 detected in B.C. since Saturday.

In that time, one more person died.

As of Monday, there were 2,353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. So far, 130 people have died and 1,719 people have recovered from the illness.

There are 66 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 18 of them are in intensive care.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada had 68,848 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial figures, regional health data and CBC's reporting listed 4,970 deaths in Canada, with another two abroad.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

