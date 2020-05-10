THE LATEST:

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. PT.

British Columbia has recorded a total of 2,330 COVID-19 cases.

Many families spent the weekend in B.C. celebrating mothers on Mother's Day and the provincial health officer encouraged those visits to take place outside, where the risk of transmitting coronavirus is reduced.

"Honour our mothers by keeping them safe," she said during her last briefing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, debate was sparked online about whether busy beaches and parks were too busy, with the Vancouver Park Board encouraging people to go to a venue close to their home, rather than one of the more-crowded destination beaches.

On Monday, Henry along with Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update at 3 p.m. on B.C's latest coronavirus numbers and measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

There was no update on Sunday.

Latest numbers

On Saturday, Henry announced 15 new cases of COVID-19, as British Columbia moves closer to lifting restrictions.

She also announced two more deaths from COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 69 people remained in hospital for treatment, with 21 in intensive care.

People at English Bay Beach in Vancouver on Sunday May 10, 2020. (Meghan McMenamie)

Henry asked residents to keep up efforts to maintain physical distancing, even as restrictions begin to lift.

She warned that despite her encouragement for people to get outside, people should still stick to their families and keep a safe distance from others.

She also said that British Columbia is developing plans to allow family members to return to long-term care facilities to visit relatives.

But Henry said restrictions on visits must remain in place for the near future to limit the spread of the virus.

There are 21 COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. long-term care residences and acute-care units. There are 16 outbreaks at seniors residences and five at acute-care units.

Outbreaks at 19 seniors residences have been declared over, Henry said.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Sunday, Canada had 68,848 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial figures, regional health data and CBC's reporting listed 4,970 deaths in Canada, with another two abroad.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

