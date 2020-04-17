THE LATEST:

Provincial officials will give an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 modelling at 11 a.m. PT

The latest numbers are expected at around 3 p.m. PT.

British Columbians have been promised a clearer picture of the impact of the province's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic with the release of new statistical models on Friday morning. A press conference has been scheduled for the official release at 11 a.m. PT.

As of Thursday afternoon, the province had recorded 1,575 cases of the disease and 78 deaths. At least 983 people have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 120 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital, including 56 in intensive care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 26 long-term care homes, two provincial correctional centres and one federal prison, the Mission Institution, where a total of 61 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The province has also recorded its first hospital outbreak in an acute care ward at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Canada had 30,106 confirmed coronavirus cases. A tally of COVID-19 deaths maintained by CBC News has recorded 1,274 deaths in Canada, with another two coronavirus-related deaths abroad.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

