THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's daily update is expected in a written statement on Thursday afternoon.

Premier John Horgan has extended the provincial state of emergency by two weeks.

Seventy-five people have now died of COVID-19 in B.C., and 1,561 have had confirmed cases of the disease.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 131 patients in hospital with the novel coronavirus, including 59 in intensive care. Officials said 955 people have now recovered, though Vancouver Coastal Health has not updated its number of recoveries since April 8.

While B.C. has kept hospitalizations and confirmed cases to manageable levels so far, officials are warning the public that a return to normal life is still a long time away.

"It's important for us to be patient and to be kind to each other. It is going to be some weeks before we can let up even a little bit," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday.

Watch: Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about the importance of supporting each other

B.C's provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, acknowledges that uncertainty about the future can be challenging for people to hear, but in order to get through the COVID-19 outbreak, the public needs to do its best to support one another. 1:24

As of Wednesday, 21 long-term care homes have active outbreaks of COVID-19, accounting for 265 cases. Forty-eight cases have been confirmed at Mission Institution, a federal prison in the Fraser Valley, and there is one case at the provincial Okanagan Correctional Centre.

A total of 26 people have been infected at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna.

Top stories today

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 3 a.m. PT on Thursday, Canada had 28,379 presumptive and confirmed coronavirus cases. A tally of COVID-19 deaths maintained by CBC News has recorded 1,070 deaths in Canada, with another two coronavirus-related deaths abroad.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

