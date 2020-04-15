THE LATEST:

B.C. passed a milestone this week, recording more than 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Seventy-two people have died of the disease.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 27 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 1,517.

Seventy-two people have died of the disease, including another three residents of long-term care homes whose deaths were recorded Tuesday. There are currently outbreaks at 21 long-term care and assisted living homes in the Lower Mainland.

At Mission Institution, a federal prison in the Fraser Valley, 41 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with seven in hospital, Henry said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 134 COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals, including 58 in intensive care.

Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, there were 27,063 reported cases in Canada. A tally of deaths linked to the novel virus maintained by CBC News has 980 deaths recorded in Canada. There are two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad — one in Japan and another in Brazil.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

