What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on April 15, 2020
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.
- 1,517 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.
- 72 people have died of the disease.
- 942 people have recovered from their illness.
- As of Tuesday, 134 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, including 58 in intensive care.
B.C. passed a milestone this week, recording more than 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Seventy-two people have died of the disease.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 27 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 1,517.
Seventy-two people have died of the disease, including another three residents of long-term care homes whose deaths were recorded Tuesday. There are currently outbreaks at 21 long-term care and assisted living homes in the Lower Mainland.
At Mission Institution, a federal prison in the Fraser Valley, 41 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with seven in hospital, Henry said Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there were 134 COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals, including 58 in intensive care.
- Your guide to financial help available for people in B.C. affected by the crisis
- How to apply for EI and COVID-19 emergency benefits
- Get the latest advisories, updates and cancellations for B.C.
Top stories today
- The Vancouver Island Health Authority is launching an intensive home health monitoring program for vulnerable patients with "mild to moderate" COVID-19 symptoms to make sure they don't take a sudden turn for the worse.
- The provincial government is not ruling out the idea of reopening school facilities and getting students back into physical classrooms before the end of June.
- A mobile medical unit is being deployed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital to help deal with the COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Institution.
- Struggling Vancouver restaurant owners say delivery apps like Foodora and SkiptheDishes are taking too much commission during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- B.C. dentists say they've been unable to collect pandemic insurance because the province's current directives do not clearly require that dental offices close so they can provide emergency care.
- For the visually impaired, who often rely on tactile navigation, the physical distancing required during the COVID-19 pandemic has presented some new challenges.
Important reminders:
Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 8:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, there were 27,063 reported cases in Canada. A tally of deaths linked to the novel virus maintained by CBC News has 980 deaths recorded in Canada. There are two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad — one in Japan and another in Brazil.
The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.
For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319).
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.
- When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.