THE LATEST:

Health officials announced 11 more deaths over Saturday and Sunday, bringing B.C.'s total to 69.

The total number of people who have tested positive rose by 45 to 1,490.

926 people have recovered from the illness.

137 COVID-19 patients are in hospital; 58 of those are in intensive care.

20 long-term care and assisted-living homes are currently affected.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over the weekend, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,490.

The majority of the fatal cases were connected to long-term care homes. Outbreaks are ongoing in 20 such facilities.

Henry said Monday it's challenging "playing catch up" once COVID-19 presents itself at facilities such as care homes and prisons.

The Mission Institution, a federal medium-security prison in Mission, B.C., is of particular concern to health officials who say they are doing their utmost to contain the outbreak.

So far, 35 inmates and five corrections officers have tested positive, with eight in hospital.

(Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Fraser Health, Correctional Service Canada and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control are involved in support services at the institution, according to Henry.

"Unfortunately, there was quite a lot of transmission that happened before the outbreak was recognized and we are now seeing people who were exposed over the previous two weeks developing symptoms,'' she said.

In her Monday briefing, Henry said 137 people in British Columbia are in hospital with COVID-19, with 58 of those in intensive care.

The update reflected two 24-hour time periods, with 25 new cases detected between Saturday and Sunday, and 20 new cases detected between Sunday and Monday — two of the the lowest daily percentage increases since March 6, when the province began announcing new cases every day.

Too early to set date for relaxing restrictions

Henry also said B.C. would need to consider a number of factors before setting a date for restrictions to be eased, including the status of cases in neighbouring provinces, the ability to monitor the border with the U.S. and quickly detect outbreaks, and the capacity of B.C.'s health-care system.

"The basics, the hand hygiene, the safe distancing, making sure that our workplaces are able to have enhanced cleaning, the working from home ... those are things that are going to be in place for a while," she said.

"Those are things that we're going to have to keep doing over the next coming months until we have enough herd immunity that we're not going to get a dramatic increase and rapidly increasing infections in our community. "

Health officials in West Kelowna, B.C., have confirmed one more COVID-19 case among a group of temporary workers at a nursery operation who are now in quarantine, bringing the total to 20 cases, according to Henry.

Tuesday's update from Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 6 a.m. ET Tuesday, there were 25,680 reported cases in Canada. The provinces and territories that provide public information on resolved cases listed 7,771 cases as recovered or resolved. A tally of deaths linked to the novel virus maintained by CBC News has 833 deaths recorded in Canada. There are two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad — one in Japan and another in Brazil.

The numbers are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca