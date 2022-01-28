B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update on 2-year anniversary province's 1st case

B.C. health officials are holding a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday, which also marks the two-year anniversary of the first case found in the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at noon.

CBC News will livestream the conference.

Henry and Dix announced the first case of COVID-19 in B.C. at a similar news conference on Jan. 28, 2020. Over the last two years, more than 2,500 British Columbians have lost their lives to the virus.

The pandemic itself has also shifted.

Health officials say contact tracing is no longer an effective way of controlling the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant and are asking British Columbians to self-monitor for symptoms, follow health orders and, above all, get vaccinated to help protect society's most vulnerable.

"It's different now," said Henry, speaking Friday morning on CBC Radio's The Current.

She said the majority of people in the province are vaccinated and, because of that protection, they are not as likely to become seriously ill if they get infected.

A pedestrian passes a mural thanking health care workers in downtown Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Henry has urged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so immediately. Other prevention measures should be no surprise to British Columbians at this point: they include frequent handwashing, maintaining physical distancing, keeping social gatherings small, wearing a mask and following workplace safety plans.

"We are not at the point where we're just throwing up the towel and saying, 'Do nothing.' What we're saying is, 'All of us have to continue to do what we're doing and it's working,'" she told Galloway.

Exposed system cracks

Reflecting on the last two years, Henry said the pandemic has exposed issues in the public health system.

She said gaps include the disproportionate impact of the virus on women, people of colour, those with lower incomes and Indigenous communities.

"It is part of our job to try and find that balance of managing this and supporting those people who need it," said Henry.

Henry said she has also personally been exposed to an onslaught of vitriol from people who disagree with her management of the pandemic.

She said protestors showed up outside her home last weekend, "intentionally trying to incite violence".

"It's comparing you to to people who in history have been hung or shot ... and it gives a certain group of people license to treat you as other. The psychology of that is something that is designed to create fear and that part is hard to take," said Henry.

But after two years, Henry said she remains hopeful.

"We have a lot more tools than we did even a year ago."