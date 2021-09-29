11 more deaths reported as B.C. announces 813 new cases of COVID-19

B.C. health officials announced 813 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the provincial Ministry of Health said there are currently 6,185 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 340 people are in hospital, with 146 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by five per cent from last Wednesday, when 324 people were in hospital with the disease and about 114 per cent from a month ago when 159 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about seven per cent from 157 a week ago and up by 74 per cent from a month ago when 84 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 1,953 lives lost out of 186,245 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

303 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 2,316 total active cases.

208 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,281 total active cases.

118 new cases in Northern Health, which has 915 total active cases.

102 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 911 total active cases.

82 new cases in Island Health, which has 704 total active cases.

There are no new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 58 total active cases.

There are a total of 22 active outbreaks in the health-care system, including two new outbreaks at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George. Outbreaks have been declared over at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm and Village at Mill Creek in Kelowna.

As of Wednesday, 87.9 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80.8 per cent a second dose.

From Sept. 21 to 27, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.9 per cent of cases and from Sept. 14 to 27, they accounted for 80.8 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 24.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

So far, 7.83 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Regional restrictions, 3rd shot for seniors

Also on Wednesday, the latest COVID-19 situation report was released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, covering the week of Sept. 12 to 18.

That report shows decreasing case numbers in every region except for Northern Health, as well as in all age groups apart from children under the age of 14. However, deaths and hospitalizations were still climbing.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the province made several announcements about steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Regional health restrictions are now in effect for the eastern Fraser Valley, limiting the size of gatherings for people who are unvaccinated as the area sees a surge in cases in the face of low immunization rates.

Separately, the province also announced it will begin providing a third vaccine dose next week to those living in long-term or assisted living facilities. Those residents will also have access to "a high-dose" influenza vaccine for protection against traditional cold and flu season.

Also as of Tuesday, all of the health authorities in B.C. will begin posting information about "potential exposure events" at K-12 schools online.

Proof of vaccine required

British Columbians are required to show a vaccine card proving they have been immunized to access many activities and services. Adults aged 19 and over also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website and can be downloaded to a mobile device or printed.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose can do so by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.