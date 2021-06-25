Health officials providing update on COVID-19 in B.C.

Health officials in B.C. are providing the next update on COVID-19 in the province early Tuesday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the news conference.

On Monday, the province confirmed 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed over the weekend. A statement said 18 more people had died.

A total of 303 people were in hospital as of Monday, with 141 in intensive care.

School notifications

The province is expected to provide more details this week about a system to notify parents about cases of COVID-19 in schools.

Last week, Henry said feedback from parents and teachers across the province made it clear they want more information about how the virus is spreading in schools.

Dix said the information would be available on the BCCDC website, with the reporting system up and running by the end of this week.

People who are not fully vaccinated continue to account for the vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations, officials said.

Vaccination rates

As of Monday, 87.7 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80.5 per cent a second dose.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, were down by 1.3 per cent from last Monday, but up by about 90 per cent from Aug. 27.

The number of patients in intensive care was down by about 10 per cent from last week, but up by 67 per cent from last month.

British Columbians are now required to show a vaccine card proving they have been immunized to access many activities and services. Adults aged 19 and over also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website and can be downloaded to a mobile device or printed.

As of Monday, British Columbians can no longer use their original proof of vaccination and will have to use the province's official vaccine card in digital or paper form.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose can do so by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.