18 more people die of COVID-19 as B.C. records 2,239 new cases over 3 days

British Columbia confirmed 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths over the weekend, health officials said Monday.

In a statement, the provincial government said 876 cases were diagnosed from Friday to Saturday, 657 from Saturday to Sunday and 706 from Sunday to Monday.

A total of 303 people are in hospital, with 141 in intensive care.

Officials said people who are not fully vaccinated continue to account for the vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations.

As of Monday, 87.7 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80.5 per cent a second dose.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 1.3 per cent from last Monday, when 307 people were in hospital with the disease but up by about 90 per cent from a month ago on Aug. 27 when 159 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 10 per cent from 156 a week ago but up by 67 per cent from a month ago when 84 people were in the ICU.

The Ministry of Health said there are currently 6,098 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C. The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,940 lives lost out of 176,354 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

857 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 2,218 total active cases.

525 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,159 total active cases.

358 new cases in Northern Health, which has 1,165 total active cases.

256 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 843 total active cases.

230 new cases in Island Health, which has 657 total active cases.

There are 13 new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 56 total active cases.

There are a total of 21 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care, including an outbreak at Fort St. John Hospital.

School reporting to return

The province will once again be notifying parents about cases of COVID-19 in schools.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said last Tuesday that parents and teachers from across the province had let it be known they need to be better informed about the transmission of the disease.

"What we are going to do is provide that information and you are going to see it available on the BCCDC website," said Dix.

The minister said that reporting system will be up and running this week.

Proof of vaccine required

British Columbians are now required to show a vaccine card proving they have been immunized to access many activities and services. Adults aged 19 and over also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website and can be downloaded to a mobile device or printed.

Starting Monday, British Columbians will not be able to use their original proof of vaccination and will have to use the province's official vaccine card in digital or paper form.

Residents were able to use their original proof of vaccination, such as the wallet card given out at vaccination clinics, to access non-essential spaces until Sunday as part of a transition period to the province's vaccine card program.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose can do so by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.