B.C. public safety minister provides an update on province's COVID-19 response

The B.C. government is expected to provide its next update on the provincial response to the COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday afternoon.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is scheduled to speak at noon PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.

B.C. is now in the midst of a public health emergency sparked by the pandemic, which has also created an unprecedented economic slowdown. Public spaces, retailers, restaurants and other community hubs have temporarily shut down or scaled back as business and health leaders across the country urge people to stay home and avoid crowds to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Classes for students in kindergarten through Grade 12 have also been suspended until further notice.

There were 186 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. as of Tuesday, including seven people who had died. Six of the deaths stem from an outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre long-term home in North Vancouver, while the seventh was a man in his 80s in the Fraser Health region.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.