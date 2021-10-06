Health officials providing update on COVID-19 in B.C.

Health officials in B.C. are holding a news conference Tuesday to announce the latest on COVID-19 in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the conference.

The pair are expected to comment on the latest developments regarding vaccines for children. Pfizer announced Monday it had applied to Health Canada to authorize a vaccine meant for children aged five to 11.

Henry had previously said she hoped vaccines would be available to children in that age group in B.C. by the end of November.

On Monday, the province confirmed 1,846 new cases and 26 new deaths over the previous three days. A statement said there were 4,917 active cases of the disease as of Monday, with 360 people hospitalized and 151 in intensive care.

Dix said 130 of the people who were in intensive care — 86 per cent of the total — were unvaccinated.

The province said 89 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of a vaccine and more than 83 per cent have received their second dose.