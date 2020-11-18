Hospitalizations continue to spike as B.C. announces 762 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced another record high of 762 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 more deaths.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are 6,861 active cases in B.C. of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. With the latest deaths, the provincial death toll stands at 320.

There are currently 209 people in hospital, with 58 in intensive care.

Public health is now actively monitoring 9,871 people across the province, who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure. To date, there have been 24,422 confirmed cases of the disease in B.C.

The majority of the new cases announced Wednesday continue to be in the Lower Mainland, with 481 or 63 per cent in the Fraser Health region and 210 or 28 per cent in the area covered by Vancouver Coastal Health.

People who live in those regions are currently subject to strict restrictions that include a prohibition on socializing with anyone outside of their household. Henry has also advised against any non-essential travel.

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan said he is calling on the federal government to implement a "pan-Canadian approach" to non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the travel restrictions brought in a week-and-a-half ago in B.C., which advise against non-essential travel in and out of the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, will be extended for "the next two weeks at least."