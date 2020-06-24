Dr. Bonnie Henry says she's concerned about COVID-19 exposure at Vancouver strip club

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said news of COVID-19 exposure at Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge should serve as a reminder that British Columbians need to stay vigilant about preventing spread of the disease.

"It is a team effort that we need to continue together in B.C.," Henry said. "One slip is all it takes."

During Monday's daily briefing, Henry said another 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. since Friday, but no more deaths have been reported.

Henry urged Brandi's patrons to watch for symptoms of the novel coronavirus if they visited the downtown Vancouver strip club on the nights of June 21, 22, 23 and 24. To date, three people have tested positive in connection with exposure to the virus at Brandi's on those dates.

She said that while there's no evidence so far that the strip club outbreak has led to community transmission, it should serve as a warning to the public, pointing to a recent outbreak linked to an Ontario nail salon that has led to at least 27 infections.

To date, 2,904 people have had the disease and 174 people have died. As of Monday, there are 153 active cases of the virus in B.C., of which 18 are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

There are currently five active outbreaks in long-term care homes and one in an acute care unit of a hospital.

Vacations aren't holidays from COVID-19 measures

The province is now in Phase 3 of its restart plan. It means increased travel opportunities and the restart of the film and television industries. However, it is recommended that social interactions remain small and intimate.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix both stressed that anyone who's travelling within B.C. or even to other provinces should remember to keep up with measures like physical distancing, handwashing and staying home when ill.

"Physical distancing must be our closest companion," Dix said.

Henry said that anyone travelling by air should wear a mask whenever possible, and answer all screening questions truthfully.

Dix also said he's concerned about reports that Air Canada and West Jet are dropping seat-distancing policies beginning on Wednesday, and he'd like to hear from Transport Canada about whether the federal government is comfortable with this change.

Large gatherings over 50 continue to be restricted.

Globally, there have now been more than 10 million cases of COVID-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is "not even close to being over" and the outbreak continues to accelerate globally.

