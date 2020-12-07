Deadline hours away for end to B.C.'s COVID restrictions, although top doctor hints at extension
Transmissions have not gone down as officials had hoped, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in B.C. at midnight tonight, but there are indications that health officials will extend limits on events, sports and social gatherings.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week it was apparent that transmissions weren't going down as they had hoped.
She said that extending restrictions isn't a decision she makes lightly or alone, and she and other health officials would look at all the options before making a decision Monday.
Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are providing their next update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.
The infection rate last week swung from a low of 606 to a high of 827 cases, while the death toll during the same period did not dip below 11 per day.
The health officer updated restrictions late last week, suspending all indoor and outdoor sports for adults, and stopping some high-intensity indoor group fitness classes like hot yoga and spin classes.
In brighter news, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced that up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year — shots primarily set aside for long-term care home residents and the people working there.
With files from CBC News
