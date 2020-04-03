The COVID-19 pandemic: A timeline of key events across British Columbia

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in B.C. in late January, the situation has evolved quickly into an unprecedented health-care emergency across the province.

Thousands of people have lost their jobs, dozens of businesses have collapsed and the provincial economy has come to a near stop. The virus has infiltrated care facilities and at least one correctional centre, while health authorities rush to flatten the curve and prepare the province's hospitals for an influx of patients.

But there have also been many stories of hope and community.

Here is a timeline of the spread of the novel coronavirus in B.C. and the province's fight to slow it down.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.