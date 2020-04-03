The COVID-19 pandemic: A timeline of key events across British Columbia
From the outbreak overseas to a pandemic at home
Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in B.C. in late January, the situation has evolved quickly into an unprecedented health-care emergency across the province.
Thousands of people have lost their jobs, dozens of businesses have collapsed and the provincial economy has come to a near stop. The virus has infiltrated care facilities and at least one correctional centre, while health authorities rush to flatten the curve and prepare the province's hospitals for an influx of patients.
But there have also been many stories of hope and community.
Here is a timeline of the spread of the novel coronavirus in B.C. and the province's fight to slow it down.
If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.